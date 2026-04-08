Trisha dismisses rumours of quitting cinema 

Actress Trisha Krishnan has firmly dismissed rumours suggesting she would quit films after marriage.

Responding to speculation, Trisha took to social media with a witty post, sarcastically stating that she had “quit films, married a rich businessman, and was raising quadruplets,” calling the rumours pure fiction.

The rumours had gained traction following online chatter and recent public appearances, but the actress’ response has effectively put them to rest.

Trisha continues to remain active in the industry, with multiple upcoming projects in the pipeline, reaffirming her commitment to cinema.