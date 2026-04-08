LIK gave me many ‘enna vaazhka da’ moments: Pradeep Ranganathan

Actor-director Pradeep Ranganathan shared an emotional connection with his upcoming film Love Insurance Kompany (LIK), calling it a journey filled with “enna vaazhka da” moments

Speaking at a pre-release event, Pradeep recalled watching Naanum Rowdy Dhaan during his college days with his then girlfriend, and how life came full circle when director Vignesh Shivan later offered him LIK. He described it as a surreal moment, especially when he learned that the song “Enakena Yaarum Illaye” by Anirudh Ravichander—which he used to sing in his personal life—would feature in the film.

The film, set in the year 2040, revolves around a futuristic matchmaking app that influences relationships, adding a sci-fi twist to romance.

LIK, which faced multiple delays, is now set for release on April 10, with strong buzz surrounding its unique concept and emotional storytelling.

Love Insurance Kompany (LIK) features a strong ensemble cast led by Pradeep Ranganathan, alongside Krithi Shetty and S. J. Suryah. The film also includes supporting performances from Gouri Kishan, Yogi Babu, Seeman, Shah Ra, Malavika, Mysskin, Anandaraj and Sunil Reddy.

The film reunites director Vignesh Shivan with music composer Anirudh Ravichander. The technical team includes cinematographer Ravi Varman, editor Pradeep E Ragav, production designer T. Muthuraj, and stunt choreographer Peter Hein.

‘LIK’ is produced by Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan under Rowdy Pictures, along with S. S. Lalit Kumar of Seven Screen Studio.