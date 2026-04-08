Andharan is a gripping crime thriller

Andharan, directed by Santhosh Raavanan and produced by M. K. Sambasivam under Shri Krish Pictures, is gearing up for a theatrical release soon.

The film stars Prajean, Ivana Varun, Anupama Kumar and Phathmen in key roles. It revolves around mysterious incidents surrounding a young woman, with a police officer investigating the truth behind them.

Featuring a fast-paced narrative, the film promises an engaging crime thriller experience. The music is composed by Hari S. R., with cinematography by Kishore Ramachandran.

‘Andharan’ is expected to deliver a gripping storyline packed with suspense and intrigue.