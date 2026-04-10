Legal notice issued over ‘Jana Nayagan’ leak, Warns strict action

Chennai, Apr 10:

A legal notice has been issued by KVN Productions LLP warning of stringent action against those involved in the alleged leak and circulation of scenes from the upcoming Tamil film Jana Nayagan.

The notice, dated April 10, was sent by advocate Vijayan Subramanian on behalf of the production house. It stated that certain scenes from the film—starring Vijay, directed by H. Vinoth, and featuring music by Anirudh Ravichander—have been illegally accessed, downloaded, and shared by unidentified individuals.

According to the notice, the leaked content is being circulated across multiple digital platforms, raising serious concerns about piracy and potential financial losses for the makers. The production house stressed that any act of downloading, sharing, uploading, or redistributing the leaked visuals would constitute a violation of copyright laws and be treated as a criminal offence.

The warning specifically mentions platforms such as WhatsApp, Telegram, Instagram, Facebook, X, and YouTube, along with torrent websites, as mediums through which the content is being spread.

The notice further stated that both civil and criminal proceedings will be initiated against individuals found guilty of engaging in or promoting the leak. Legal action has already been launched against those identified so far, with the producers vowing to pursue further cases against anyone involved in the dissemination of the footage.

Members of the public have been strongly advised to refrain from accessing or sharing any leaked material from Jana Nayagan, with the production house cautioning that violations will invite strict legal consequences.