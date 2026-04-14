Rahul, Priyanka to start campaigning in TN soon

Chennai, Apr 14:

Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Congress In-Charge Girish Chodankar said that a decision on the visit of Rahul Gandhi to campaign for the Assembly elections in the state will be announced within the next two to three days.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the April 23 Assembly elections, he said that Rahul Gandhi, along with Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, is expected to take part in the election campaign in Tamil Nadu.

He said that added that an official announcement regarding Rahul Gandhi’s visit to Tamil Nadu will be made soon, and that Priyanka Gandhi will also participate in the campaign.

Chodankar added that Congress has appointed in-charges for 28 constituencies, and also for all 234 Assembly constituencies across Tamil Nadu.

He further said that Rahul Gandhi and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin are expected to campaign together.

“Rahul Gandhi will come and campaign for Tamil Nadu elections, all our leaders will come… All our leaders will start campaigning when the campaigning becomes very aggressive. We have already appointed party cadres and formed special committees in all 234 Assembly constituencies so that we can help all the allied parties’ candidates with whatever forces we have in each Assembly constituency…” he added.

Referring to Rahul Gandhi’s recent visit to Puducherry, Chodankar said the Congress leader could not share the stage with Stalin due to the latter’s prior public meeting commitments in Tamil Nadu.

He also noted that Rahul Gandhi has already campaigned in three states and is keen to visit Tamil Nadu. However, due to the ongoing Parliament session, the dates are yet to be finalised.

He reiterated that the announcement regarding Rahul Gandhi’s visit will be made within the next two to three days.