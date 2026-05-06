After historic rout, Kerala CPI-M in a shell, to ponder next moves

Thiruvananthapuram, May 6:

Stunned by its worst-ever electoral drubbing in Kerala, the CPI-M has been pushed into an unprecedented moment of introspection, with the defeat not only ending a decade of Left rule in the state but also marking the absence of a Left government anywhere in India for the first time in nearly six decades.

The scale of the setback has triggered a wave of anger within the party, with grassroots workers openly criticising the leadership of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and state Secretary M. V. Govindan. What hurt the CPI-M the worst was that four veteran party leaders, after being ejected from the party, contested with the support of the Congress-led UDF and three of them registered success in the Left’s bastions at Kannur and Alappuzha. V. Kunjikrishnan, who was ousted from the party after he raised allegations of fund misappropriation and won with the support of the UDF, said if the CPI-M does not do a serious introspection, the party here will go the way that happened in West Bengal.

Of the present Assembly, 50 sitting Left legislators lost, while all 32 UDF legislators who contested won. The defeated Left candidates included 13 cabinet colleagues of Vijayan, who were shown the exit door by the voters. From once commanding 62 seats in 2021, the party has slumped to just 26, prompting demands for accountability and calls for leadership change.

Social media platforms have become a battleground of dissent, with cadres questioning decisions ranging from candidate selection to the perceived sidelining of mass leaders like P. Jayarajan. The shock has been particularly acute in Kannur, long considered a party citadel, where internal factionalism and rebel candidates are seen to have eroded the CPI-M’s base.