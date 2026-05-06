Ayyappanthangal bus stand upgrade gains momentum

Chennai, May 7:

The long-awaited redevelopment of the bus stand at Ayyappanthangal near Porur is progressing rapidly, offering much-needed relief to daily commuters in the fast-growing western suburbs of Chennai. The project, undertaken by the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority, aims to transform the existing facility into a modern transit hub with improved infrastructure and passenger amenities.

With an estimated cost of ₹19 crore, the project is being developed over 1.5 acres and features a Ground plus First Floor structure. Launched in May 2025, the upgrade comes in response to increasing pressure on the existing bus stand, which currently handles over 150 buses daily connecting key parts of the city and suburban regions. Rapid urban expansion in and around Ayyappanthangal had rendered the old facility inadequate, with limited space and basic amenities falling short of commuter needs.

Construction is now in full swing, with officials indicating that the project is nearing completion and will soon be opened for public use. Once operational, the revamped bus stand is expected to significantly enhance commuter experience by offering better parking facilities for buses, improved seating arrangements for passengers, and upgraded infrastructure designed to handle higher traffic efficiently.