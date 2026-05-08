AIADMK leaders remain non-committal on DMK alliance

Chennai, May 8:

Amid continuing political uncertainty in Tamil Nadu, senior leaders of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) struck an optimistic note about forming the next government, while remaining guarded on possible alliances.

Rajya Sabha MP M. Thambidurai said that “good governance will come,” but refrained from clarifying whether the party is exploring a tie-up with the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK). He emphasised that any decision regarding alliances would be announced only by the party leadership.

The developments come as Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has emerged as the single largest party but remains short of a majority. The party is currently seeking support from smaller parties, including VCK and the Left, even as reports suggest a possible DMK-backed AIADMK government.

AIADMK MLAs, who were staying in Puducherry, returned to Chennai on Friday, signalling heightened political activity. Meanwhile, the DMK leadership has instructed its legislators to remain in the city until May 10, indicating that crucial decisions could be imminent.

Thambidurai met AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami at his Greenways Road residence, after which he reiterated that the leadership would take a final call not only on a DMK alliance but also on any potential understanding with TVK.

Former minister Pollachi Jayaraman echoed a similar stance after his meeting with Palaniswami. He declined to comment on alliance talks, stating that only the party leadership was authorised to speak on the matter. On the possibility of a coalition with TVK, he said Palaniswami would clarify the party’s position..

Both leaders, however, underscored that the AIADMK remains confident of forming a government and delivering what they described as “good governance” in the State.