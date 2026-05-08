Near yet so far for TVK

Chennai, May 8:

Thol Thirumavalavan on Friday said that the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) will announce its position on the evolving political situation in Tamil Nadu after a high-level committee meeting.

The party convened a virtual meeting of its senior leadership at 5 p.m. to deliberate on the post-election scenario.

“After the high-level committee meeting, we will formally address the press on Saturday morning and announce the decisions taken,” Thirumavalavan said, stressing that the party was following a consultative approach.

He dismissed suggestions of delay, noting that the election results were declared only on May 4. “It is normal in a democratic party structure to discuss issues collectively,” he said, adding that while he holds decision-making authority as party president, it is important to reflect the views of party functionaries before arriving at a conclusion.

The meeting was held online as senior leaders were spread across Tamil Nadu and unable to assemble immediately in Chennai.

On speculation about a possible alliance between Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), Thirumavalavan declined to comment, stating that it would be inappropriate to express views without internal discussions.

He confirmed that leaders of the Secular Progressive Alliance had already met, and that M. K. Stalin had conveyed that the alliance would respect the people’s mandate and not obstruct C. Joseph Vijay from forming the government.

However, Thirumavalavan stopped short of clarifying whether VCK would support a TVK-led government, reiterating that no final decision had been taken and that the matter would be decided after internal consultations.

CPI national secretary D Raja accused the governor of playing a “dubious role” in the process. “The question of majority must be tested on the floor of the House and not in the halls of Raj Bhavan,” Raja said in a post on X.

Warning against any “selective interpretation of constitutional norms”, he alleged that such actions would reinforce fears of political interference. “The BJP should not be allowed to spread its tentacles in Tamil Nadu through the misuse of the office of the governor,” he added.

TNCC president K Selvaperunthagai accused Arlekar of acting at the behest of the BJP instead of functioning in accordance with the Constitution. “The single largest party should be invited to form the government. A floor test follows thereafter. The Congress condemns this. We are very clear that we are supporting TVK,” he said.