Ad-hocism must be eliminated in public employment: SC

New Delhi, May 8:

Observing that strengthening education is the need of the hour rather than subsidising it with ad-hoc measures, the Supreme Court on Thursday directed the Jharkhand government to notify 50 per cent of total vacancies of assistant teachers and sahayak acharyas exclusively for para-teachers within four weeks across the state.

The top court said time has come for the executive to conduct periodic performance audits and eliminate ad hocism in public employment.

It directed the Jharkhand government to issue a notification inviting applications exclusively from para-teachers for appointment to 50 per cent of the marked vacancies for both assistant teachers and sahayak acharyas. “The need of the hour is to strengthen education, particularly at the primary and secondary levels, rather than subsidising it with ad hoc measures.

Providing education itself is not the objective, but providing comprehensive, high-quality education is…”

“The sense of security of employment is a sine qua non for enhancing efficiency in any service, and education is no different.

The teacher-student bond is not temporary but spans the academic years. Expecting a para-teacher, without a guarantee of their employment, to guarantee a child’s future and education is fallacious. The time has come for the executive to conduct periodic performance audits and eliminate ad-hocism in public employment,” it said.