Tiruchy woman files cheating complaint against TVK MLA-elect

Tiruchy, May 8:

A fresh controversy has emerged around Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) after a woman entrepreneur from Tiruchy lodged a cheating complaint against the party’s Musiri MLA-elect, M. Vignesh, accusing him of allegedly taking Rs 80 lakh for a construction project and failing to complete the work.

According to police sources, Vignesh, a resident of Lalgudi, was operating a construction company named CM Builders along with his wife Sivaranjani before contesting the Assembly elections on a TVK ticket.

The complainant, Lakshmi, who runs a private firm in KK Nagar, Tiruchy, reportedly approached Vignesh in 2025 for the expansion of her office building. After inspecting the property, Vignesh allegedly provided an estimate and assured her that the construction work would be completed within the agreed timeline.

Based on the agreement, Lakshmi secured a loan of nearly Rs 80 lakh from a nationalised bank in the name of her company and transferred the money to Vignesh in multiple instalments, sources said. Initial construction work reportedly began, but the project later came to a standstill.

Lakshmi alleged that despite repeated attempts to contact Vignesh regarding the delay, he failed to provide proper explanations and eventually stopped responding to her calls. Frustrated over the incomplete project and the financial burden caused by the bank loan, she approached the Tiruchy City Police Commissioner and filed a formal complaint.

Police sources confirmed that a case has been registered based on the complaint, and preliminary inquiries are under way.

The issue gained further attention after Vignesh contested the recent Assembly elections as a TVK candidate and emerged victorious from the Musiri constituency. Shocked by his electoral win despite the pending dispute, Lakshmi reportedly approached the police once again seeking immediate legal action and recovery of her money.

The development comes at a politically sensitive time for TVK, the party led by actor-turned-politician Vijay, which is trying to establish itself as a major political force in Tamil Nadu following its electoral debut.

So far, neither Vignesh nor TVK has issued an official response regarding the allegations. Police officials are expected to examine financial transaction records and documents linked to the construction agreement as part of the investigation.