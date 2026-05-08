29 – Review Feel-good entertainer

29 emerges as a breezy, feel-good film that captures the uncertainties of modern relationships with warmth, humour, and honesty.

The film follows Sathya, a 29-year-old who finds himself stuck at a crossroads in life—personally and professionally. While he appears carefree on the surface, beneath it lies confusion about commitment, ambition, and what he truly wants from life.

His relationship with Viji becomes the emotional anchor of the story. What begins as a simple romance slowly evolves into a layered exploration of compatibility, expectations, and emotional maturity. As misunderstandings, insecurities, and life choices begin to test their bond, Sathya is forced to confront his fears and take responsibility for his decisions.

Rather than following a conventional dramatic arc, 29 unfolds through everyday moments—conversations, conflicts, and introspection—capturing the quiet chaos of growing up in a relatable, grounded way.

Vidhu delivers a natural and effortless performance, bringing authenticity to the lead role. Preethi Asrani adds emotional depth and charm, with the pair sharing an easy, believable chemistry that anchors the film.

Director Rathna Kumar keeps the tone light and engaging, balancing humour with introspection. The film doesn’t rely on heavy drama—instead, it finds strength in small, meaningful moments that mirror real life.

The music by Sean Roldan complements the film’s mood beautifully, enhancing its easygoing narrative without overpowering it.

29 succeeds because it doesn’t try too hard. It’s a simple, slice-of-life story told with sincerity, celebrating the idea that it’s okay to not have everything figured out.

A charming, relatable, and uplifting watch, 29 resonates with anyone who has ever felt stuck between where they are and where they want to be.