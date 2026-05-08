I Am Game: Dulquer Salmaan Film Set for Aug 2026 Release

Dulquer Salmaan’s upcoming film I Am Game is emerging as one of the most anticipated Malayalam releases, with the actor promising it to be the most stylish project of his career.

Directed by Nahas Hidayath, the big-budget action thriller has been shot across more than 100 locations in South India and is currently in post-production. The film is slated for a worldwide theatrical release in August 2026.

Dulquer revealed that both his character and the film’s world have been crafted with a strong emphasis on style and modernity. Moving away from his recent vintage-inspired roles, the actor will be seen in a sleek, mass-action avatar—marking a significant transformation in his on-screen image.

Backed by Wayfarer Films and produced by Dulquer along with Jom Varghese, I Am Game is positioned as the biggest film in his career and his milestone 40th project. It follows the success of Lokah and aims to deliver a grand pan-Indian cinematic experience.

The screenplay is penned by Shahabas Rasheed and Adarsh Sukumaran, while music is composed by Jakes Bejoy. Action sequences are handled by the renowned stunt duo Anbariv.

The film features a strong ensemble cast including Antony Varghese, Mysskin, Kayadu Lohar, Kathir, Parth Tiwari, and Samyuktha Viswanathan.

With cinematography by Jimshi Khalid and editing by Chaman Chacko, the film brings together a seasoned technical crew to support its ambitious scale.

I Am Game will release in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada, targeting a wide audience across India. Early promotional material, including first-look posters, has already generated strong buzz, setting expectations for a stylish, high-octane action entertainer.

With its scale, star power, and fresh visual approach, I Am Game is poised to be a major theatrical event in 2026.