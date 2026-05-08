Peddi: Avinash Kolla Rrveals scale & emotion behind Ram Charan’s rural epic

Ram Charan’s much-anticipated rural action drama Peddi, directed by Buchi Babu Sana, is set for a worldwide release on June 4. Backed by Venkata Satish Kilaru and presented by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings, the film has already generated strong buzz with its music and visuals.

Production designer Avinash Kolla said the story had a deep emotional impact on him. “In my ten-year career, this is the first time I have been this excited. The narration moved me so much that I knew I had to take extreme care with the design,” he said.

Set in 1970s–80s Vizianagaram, the film recreates rural life with high authenticity. “The audience shouldn’t feel it is a set. The environments are that natural,” Avinash noted. The team built 24 major sets and nearly 60–70 additional setups, including streets, a clock tower, and a unique underground wrestling arena where key sequences were shot.

He highlighted his strong coordination with cinematographer R. Rathnavelu, adding that the film was shot entirely in natural light after over a year of pre-production. A hill town was also constructed inside a Hyderabad bungalow to resemble a real foothill settlement.

The film’s cricket scenes aim for grounded realism. “It won’t be like Lagaan. It will feel like watching a match in a village,” he said, adding that even props like the hero’s bat were designed with local authenticity.

Avinash also praised Ram Charan’s dedication, revealing that the actor returned to shoot soon after an injury during an action sequence to avoid delays. He added that visitors to the set consistently praised its realism.

Calling Peddi a deeply emotional film, he said, “When you leave the theatre, your eyes will well up. You will travel with the character’s journey.” Filmmaker Sukumar has also suggested that Ram Charan’s performance could surpass Rangasthalam, underlining the strength of the story.