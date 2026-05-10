Vijay’s First Decisions as Chief Minister: Free Power, Women’s Safety Force, and Anti-Drug Crackdown

Chennai, May 10:

Marking a decisive start to his tenure, newly sworn-in Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay on Sunday signed his first three executive orders, laying out key priorities for governance—cost-of-living relief, women’s safety, and a crackdown on narcotics.

Moments after taking oath at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Vijay signed the orders on the dais in full public view, drawing loud applause from the large gathering that included senior leaders such as Rahul Gandhi, officials, and party cadres.

Free Electricity up to 200 Units

In a move aimed at easing the financial burden on households, the Chief Minister approved free electricity for domestic consumption up to 200 units once every two months. The scheme is expected to benefit a significant section of middle- and lower-income families across Tamil Nadu, offering immediate relief amid rising living costs.

Officials indicated that detailed guidelines on eligibility and implementation would be released shortly, with the power department tasked with ensuring seamless rollout.

‘Singappen’ Force for Women’s Safety

Addressing concerns over women’s safety, Vijay announced the formation of a special rapid response unit named “Singappen.” The dedicated force will focus on quick intervention in cases of harassment, assault, and other crimes against women.

The unit is expected to function with enhanced mobility, emergency response systems, and close coordination with local police stations. The initiative reflects the government’s emphasis on creating a safer public environment for women across urban and rural areas.

Statewide Anti-Narcotics Units

Taking a strong stance against the growing drug menace, the Chief Minister also ordered the establishment of specialized anti-narcotics units throughout the State. These units will focus on intelligence gathering, enforcement, and awareness campaigns to curb drug trafficking and substance abuse.

Senior police officials are expected to lead the units, with a mandate to intensify surveillance, dismantle supply networks, and coordinate with central agencies where necessary.

A Symbolic and Strategic Beginning

Signing the orders on the dais immediately after the swearing-in underscored the new administration’s intent to act swiftly and visibly. The presence of national leaders like Rahul Gandhi added political significance to the moment, signaling broader support for the new government.

With these first decisions, Vijay has set the tone for his governance—combining welfare measures with law-and-order initiatives—while seeking to deliver on key promises made during his party’s campaign.