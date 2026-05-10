Vijay Announces White Paper on Tamil Nadu Finances, Promises Clean and People-Centric Governance

Chennai, May 10:

In his maiden address after assuming office, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay on Sunday announced that his government would soon release a comprehensive White Paper on the State’s fiscal health, alleging that the previous regime had left the treasury “empty.”

Setting the tone for his administration, Vijay said the document would transparently outline the financial position inherited by his government, while helping chart a roadmap for recovery and stability.

“I need some time to set things right and stabilise the administration. Give me time to fulfil my promises. I am not a devathoodhan (divine messenger)… I am one among you,” he said, striking a note of humility while seeking public patience.

Assessing the Financial Situation

The Chief Minister indicated that the White Paper would provide a clear and detailed assessment of the State’s revenues, expenditure, debt levels, and pending liabilities. The move is seen as an attempt to build credibility and justify future policy decisions, especially if tough economic measures are required.

He suggested that understanding the true extent of the financial strain was essential before implementing major welfare schemes and reforms.

Immediate Focus on Safety and Social Issues

Even as he flagged fiscal challenges, Vijay reiterated that key governance priorities would not be delayed. He said his government would immediately begin work to strengthen women’s safety and tackle drug abuse among youth.

“I will immediately begin work to ensure women’s safety and keep youth away from drugs,” he said, aligning with the executive measures announced shortly after his swearing-in.

Inclusive Governance Message

In a conciliatory outreach, Vijay emphasised that his administration would work for all citizens, including critics and political opponents.

“I will also care for the wellbeing of those who wish me negativity. After all, they are my makkal (people) only,” he said, reinforcing an inclusive approach.

New Era of Secular Social Justice

Projecting the ideological direction of his government, Vijay declared the beginning of a “new era of secular social justice” in Tamil Nadu, signalling a blend of welfare-driven governance and administrative reform.

Connect with the Younger Generation

Thanking voters across demographics, the Chief Minister made a special mention of children—his “little nanbas and nanbis”—who, he said, had encouraged their parents to support him.

Firm Stand Against Corruption

Delivering a strong warning to his cabinet colleagues, Vijay made it clear that his government would not tolerate corruption.

“I am here not to make money, but to serve the people. I will be strict in administration. No cabinet colleague should indulge in making money,” he said, underlining his commitment to clean governance.