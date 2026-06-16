Tiafoe overcomes in-form Cobolli

Halle, June 16:

American star Frances Tiafoe made a winning debut at the Terra Wortmann Open, overcoming the in-form Flavio Cobolli in style in an absorbing first-round clash in Halle, Germany, on Monday.

Ranked No. 26 in the ATP Rankings, Tiafoe prevailed 6-2, 7-6(4) against Cobolli, the Roland Garros finalist and World No. 10, to improve to 13-0 in opening rounds this season. With his 85-minute triumph against Cobolli, Tiafoe also registered his first Top-10 victory since 2024.

“Obviously, he’s a hell of a player and had a hell of a season,” Tiafoe told ATPTour.com in Halle on Monday. “But I knew he was coming out for his first match [this year] on grass, and you have to find your feet under you, and obviously he’s got to come down to reality after the final. That’s never easy, especially on a whole different surface.

“I tried to just come out there flying and make it super tough for him. Play really fast and make him feel uncomfortable. It was a good day. He’s going to be ready to go for Wimbledon. He’s a Wimbledon quarter-finalist, so he knows how to play on grass.”

Tiafoe broke in Cobolli’s opening two service games and later recovered from an early mini-break deficit to clinch the second-set tie-break and the match.

The 28-year-old won 81 per cent (34/42) of points behind his first serve and did not face a break point, according to Infosys ATP Stats.