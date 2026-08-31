Iran Hits US Bases in Jordan After Larak Strike

Tehran, Aug 31:

Iran has launched ballistic missile attacks on US military bases in Jordan in retaliation for a US strike on two Iranian launchers on Larak Island, sharply escalating tensions around the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz.

The US military struck the Iranian launchers on Sunday after American forces said Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps personnel were preparing to fire rockets carrying sea mines into the Strait of Hormuz.

A US official said the two launchers were targeted after they were observed being prepared for a potential operation to disrupt shipping through the crucial waterway. Washington said its forces were monitoring the area and remained ready to protect the free flow of commerce.

Iran had vowed to retaliate for the Larak strike. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said on Monday that it had attacked the King Hussein and Al Azraq US bases in Jordan with ballistic missiles.

