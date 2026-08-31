Arulnithi-Ameer film titled Vetta Saami

Actor Arulnithi will be seen in a striking new avatar as Karuppusamy in his upcoming Tamil film Vetta Saami, which also stars actor-director Ameer. The makers unveiled the film’s title and first glimpse on Friday, offering a glimpse into a village setting steeped in temple traditions and rituals.

Directed by M Selvakumar, who earlier helmed the 2023 film Bumper, Vetta Saami opens its glimpse with scenes from a village temple festival, with devotees gathering for prayers amid celebrations and traditional songs. Arulnithi is then introduced in a fierce Karuppusamy avatar, while Ameer is seen as a devotee participating in the rituals. The glimpse has already generated interest for its spiritual and intense visual treatment.

The film is produced by Samuel Mathew under the 7 Miles Per Second Productions banner and marks the production house’s second venture after Siddharth-starrer Miss You. The cast includes Aadukalam Naren, Madhusudhan Rao, Hareesh Peradi, Viji Chandrasekar, Indumathi Manikandan, Mynaa Nandhini and several others. Ghibran is composing the music, RD Rajasekar handles cinematography and Ruben is the editor.

Arulnithi was last seen in Arulvaan, which hit theatres in July, and also has Ajay Gnanamuthu’s Demonte Colony 3 lined up for release on September 10. Ameer, meanwhile, was last seen in Mari Selvaraj’s Bison Kaalamaadan.