Soori thanks Vetri Maaran at Mandaadi audio launch

Actor Soori expressed heartfelt gratitude to filmmaker Vetri Maaran, crediting the director’s contribution for playing a crucial role in his transformation from a popular comedian into a recognised leading actor, at the audio launch of Mandaadi in Chennai.

Addressing Vetri Maaran at the event, Soori said the applause and whistles he receives from audiences today ultimately have a connection with the filmmaker’s contribution to his journey. The actor’s emotional acknowledgement highlighted the importance of their association in shaping his career.

Vetri Maaran introduced Soori as the lead actor in Viduthalai Part 1, giving him a challenging dramatic role that marked a major departure from his earlier comic performances. Soori subsequently continued to establish himself as a serious performer through films such as Garudan and Kottukkaali.

At the Mandaadi audio launch, Soori reflected on the journey and acknowledged the people who supported him along the way. His comments came at a significant stage in his career, with Mandaadi positioned as another film that showcases him in a lead role.

Directed by Mathimaran Pugazhendhi, Mandaadi stars Soori alongside Telugu actor Suhas. The film has already generated attention through its teaser and promotional songs. It has also received a U/A 16+ certificate from the Censor Board.

The film is scheduled for theatrical release in September. Soori’s continued transition into intense and performance-oriented roles has made Mandaadi one of the upcoming releases being closely watched by Tamil cinema audiences.