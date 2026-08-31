Bethlehem Family Unit to release in Tamil on Sept 4

The Malayalam film Bethlehem Family Unit, which recently received a positive response from audiences, is set to release in Tamil on September 4. The trailer of the Tamil version has now been released.

Directed by Girish A D and co-written by Kiran Joshi, the film revolves around an unusual relationship between a middle-aged man and a college-going young woman. The trailer explores their attraction, the complications arising from their age difference and the social perceptions surrounding their relationship.

Blending romance, humour and emotional moments, the film promises a different take on relationships while raising questions about love and society. The trailer also leaves audiences curious about how the relationship develops.

Nivin Pauly and Mamitha Baiju play the lead roles, with Sangeeth Prathap, Suresh Krishna, Vinay Forrt, Roshan Shanavas, Shyam Mohan, Srindaa, Parvathy Ayyappadas, Meenakshi Raveendran and Bindu Panicker among the supporting cast.

Produced by Dileesh Pothan, Fahadh Faasil and Syam Pushkaran under Bhavana Studios, the film has music by Vishnu Vijay, cinematography by Ajmal Sabu and editing by Aakash Joseph Varghese.

Future RunUp Films is presenting and distributing the Tamil and Telugu versions, while Primark Productions is handling the theatrical release across Tamil Nadu.

Bethlehem Family Unit will hit Tamil Nadu theatres on September 4.