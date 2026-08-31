Jiiva-starrer Thagappan wraps shooting in 40 days

Actor Jiiva’s upcoming Tamil film Thagappan, directed by R Venkatt and produced by Lark Studios, has completed its shooting in 40 days, five days ahead of the original schedule.

Set against the backdrop of Madurai and its surrounding villages, the film explores the relationship between a father and son, family affection and human emotions. The makers have promised a strong rural flavour.

Director R Venkatt credited Jiiva’s dedication and cooperation, along with the efforts of actress Rajisha Vijayan, cinematographer M Sukumar and the technical team, for completing the shoot ahead of schedule.

The film began with a launch ceremony at a temple in Melur and was shot across Madurai and nearby locations. Interestingly, the final night schedule was also held at the Melavlavu Karuppu temple, where the project began.

The team celebrated the completion by conducting a traditional ritual and hosting a feast for local residents.

Thagappan marks Jiiva’s return to a full-fledged rural setting after Thenavettu. Rajisha Vijayan plays the female lead, while Marshall Robinson composes the music. M Sukumar handles cinematography and Nagooran Ramachandran is the editor.

The film is currently in post-production and is scheduled to hit theatres in December.