Nagarjuna’s King 100 glimpse out

The makers of King 100 unveiled a special glimpse video on Sunday to mark actor Nagarjuna’s 67th birthday, giving fans a look at the much-anticipated project.

The glimpse was released as part of the birthday celebrations for Nagarjuna, with fans and members of the film industry extending wishes to the veteran actor. The video quickly drew attention online, with fans sharing and discussing the visuals across social media.

The project marks another major outing for Nagarjuna, who has remained a prominent figure in Telugu cinema across several decades. The glimpse is expected to build anticipation ahead of the film’s theatrical release.

The makers have announced that King 100 will reach theatres on December 24. The release date gives the film a prime festive-season window, potentially positioning it as a major year-end theatrical attraction.

The birthday release has also added a celebratory element to the film’s promotions, with the production team choosing Nagarjuna’s special day to offer audiences their first substantial glimpse of the project.

With the veteran actor leading the film and the December release date locked, King 100 is expected to remain one of the Telugu industry’s closely followed projects in the coming months.