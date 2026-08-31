Muthumani from Karthik Subbaraj’s ‘Dorothy’ out

The makers of Karthik Subbaraj’s upcoming film Dorothy have released the second single, ‘Muthumani’, a trance-based track centred on love. The song has been released along with a music video.

Composed and penned by veteran music director Ilaiyaraaja, the song has been sung by Ilaiyaraaja and Swetha Mohan. Bharath Muralidharan has directed the music video.

Dorothy marks Ilaiyaraaja’s 1,540th film as a composer. The film’s first single, ‘Kalyana Virundhu’, was an upbeat number that was released earlier.

Keerthy Suresh plays the titular role, with Rishikanth and Sananth also part of the cast. S Thirunavukkarasu is the cinematographer, Ganesh Siva handles editing and Kumar Gangappan is the production designer.

Produced by Karthik Subbaraj under Dhammam Films, along with Guneet Monga and Aachin Jain of Sikhya Entertainment and Jyoti Deshpande of Jio Studios, Dorothy will have its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival.