Toxic grosses Rs 255 crore in four days

Kannada star Yash’s gangster action thriller Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups has grossed Rs 255 crore worldwide within four days of its theatrical release, according to the film’s makers.

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the film has been released across multiple languages and has recorded a strong opening at the global box office. The film stars Yash in the lead, with Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Rukmini Vasanth, Huma Qureshi and Tara Sutaria in important roles.

The film, which hit theatres on August 26, has emerged as one of the biggest releases of the year. Its four-day worldwide gross of Rs 255 crore has further strengthened expectations of a sustained theatrical run in the coming days.

The film is scheduled for theatrical release on September 25.

