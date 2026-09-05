Centre silent as SL targets TN fishermen: TNCC chief 

Chennai, Sept 5:

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president B Manickam Tagore has accused the Centre of failing to adequately protect Tamil Nadu fishermen, urging the Union government to intervene immediately after a Sri Lankan court imposed a Rs 5.76 lakh fine on nine fishermen from Rameswaram.

Condemning the court action, Tagore demanded that the Centre bear the fine and secure the fishermen’s release. He also urged the Union government to take steps to recover the fishermen’s boats and bring them back to India.

In a statement, Tagore alleged that the Sri Lankan Navy had repeatedly arrested Tamil Nadu fishermen venturing into the sea for their livelihood and subjected them to imprisonment and heavy fines.

He questioned the Centre’s handling of the recurring issue and asked why Prime Minister Narendra Modi had not raised the rights and safety of Indian fishermen with the Sri Lankan authorities.

Tagore also criticised the BJP-led Union government over its economic policies, alleging that tax concessions worth several lakh crore rupees had been extended to corporate houses while the interests of poor fishermen were not being adequately protected.

He urged External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and the Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka to intervene immediately and secure the release of the fishermen.

Calling for a permanent solution to the recurring arrests, Tagore said the Centre should act on a “war footing” to bring back the detained fishermen and their boats without conditions.

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