Guduvanchery murder: TN cops seek suitcase, Body parts from Agra

Chennai, Sept 5:

The Guduvanchery special police team has sought the immediate handover of a red suitcase and the dismembered remains of a woman recovered in Agra as investigators intensify their probe into the murder of a 38-year-old woman.

The suitcase containing the victim’s body parts had been carried on the Tamil Nadu Express to Agra after the woman, identified as Nisha, was allegedly murdered at Guduvanchery on August 3. The remains were subsequently recovered by authorities in Agra and kept under protection at a government hospital.

The Tamil Nadu police have contacted the Agra City Police Commissionerate and senior Railway Police officials seeking the transfer of the suitcase and remains to Chennai. Investigators plan to conduct further examination and DNA testing to formally establish the identity of the victim and strengthen the evidence in the case.

The red suitcase is also considered a crucial piece of evidence and is required to be produced before the court. Police expect to bring the suitcase and remains to Chennai within the next few days.

Nisha, who hailed from north India, had been living in a rented house in Guduvanchery and working at a private company in Tambaram. The special team arrested Manik Uddin Laskar, 22, and his wife Bagamathi Maji, 20, in Manipur and brought them to Guduvanchery for interrogation.

During the investigation, the accused were taken to the crime scene and made to recreate the murder. Police also seized weapons, including scissors and a large knife used for cutting meat. They were later taken to MGR Chennai Central railway station to recreate how the suitcase was carried onto the Tamil Nadu Express.

Investigators have also been searching for Nisha’s severed head. Police said the accused had allegedly watched YouTube videos while planning the crime.