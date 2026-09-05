China sacks four professors for academic misconduct

Beijing, Sept 5:

The National Natural Science Foundation of China published details of 31 new misconduct cases on August 26, involving more than 40 researchers, according to reports cited by the South China Morning Post.

The action came nearly two months after President Xi Jinping called for a crackdown on academic misconduct. Four prominent academics at leading universities lost their positions after a high-profile blogger and PhD dropout publicly accused them of research misconduct.

All four had previously received the National Science Fund for Distinguished Young Scholars, a prestigious recognition often regarded as a stepping stone to China’s top science and engineering academies.