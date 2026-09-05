Typhoon Saudel makes third landfall

Beijing, Sept 5:

Typhoon Saudel, the 18th typhoon of the year, made its third landfall along the coast of China’s Fujian Province on Thursday.

The typhoon struck Zhangpu County in Zhangzhou at around 6.30 am, carrying maximum sustained winds of 23 metres per second near its centre.

Saudel had earlier made two landfalls along Zhejiang Province on August 28, with winds reaching 35 metres per second during its first landfall. Zhejiang had raised its typhoon emergency response to the highest Level I and taken measures to keep people, vessels and activities away from the sea.