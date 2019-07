Shah Rukh Khan might play the lead in Rajkumar Hirani’s upcoming directorial.

Sources say that Shah Rukh and Hirani have been meeting for a few months to discuss this.

It’s almost finalised. It’s a romantic drama with a strong emotional cord running through; it’s right up SRK’s alley, they say.

As per reports, SRK is in a discussion with filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala for a film and if things fall into place, this will be their first collaboration ever.