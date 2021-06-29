Sylendra Babu appointed as TN DGP

Chennai: Putting speculations and suspense to end, senior IPS officer C Sylendra Babu was today appointed as the Director General of Tamilnadu Police force.

Earlier, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) had shortlisted three names for the Tamilnadu DGP post and forwarded the list to the State government for appointment.

Sylendra Babu, Karan Singha (both 1987 batch) and Sanjay Arora (1988 batch) are the three officials shortlisted by the central agency, sources said.

Sylendra Babu belonging to the 1987 batch is the senior most IPS officer in the list followed by Karan Sinha of the same batch.

The UPSC follows a prescribed format, guidelines of the Supreme Court in the Prakash Singh case and a 360-degree assessment to shortlist three or five names to be sent to the State governments for choosing one as head of the police force.

The Supreme Court had fixed a minimum residual service of six months for consideration of appointment to the top post.