Covaxin, Covishield prices slashed

Chennai: A day before Covid-19 vaccine booster shots become available to all adults in the country, the prices of Covishield and Covaxin at private hospitals have been slashed by more than half.

Both the vaccine doses will now cost Rs 225. While Covishield has been slashed from Rs 600, Covaxin is down from Rs 1,200 per dose. Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla and Bharat Biotech cofounder Suchitra Ella made the announcement today.

‘We are pleased to announce that after discussion with the central government, SII has decided to revise the price of COVISHIELD vaccine for private hospitals from ₹600 to ₹225 per dose. We once again commend this decision from the Centre to open precautionary dose to all 18+,’ Poonawalla tweeted.

Suchitra tweeted, ‘We welcome the decision to make available precautionary dose for all adults. In consultation with the Central Government, we have decided to revise the price of #COVAXIN from ₹1200 to ₹225 per dose, for #privatehospitals.’

Earlier today the government said private vaccination centres, including private hospitals, could charge up to a maximum of Rs150 per dose as service charge.