Horror thriller on the cards

Filmmaker Sundaravadivel comes up with a thriller titled f Ri in which he tries to stay different from the rest.

It is about how we forget to see the next door though world has shrunk and come into our hands through mobile phones.

Ri speaks about a woman who is distributed about frequent noise from her neighbour (a doctor). She loses her cool. What transpires in her life forms the crux.

Besides directing, Sundaravadivel has produced the movie on behalf of Sri Anga Productions. He is passionate a out cinema and leant filmmaking from a private institute. He took a break from films due to few commitments and is back with this movie.

The female-centric movie stars Hara Hara Mahadevaki fame Gayatri Rabada as heroine. KB’s associate Ananthu’s grandson Prashanth Srinivasaa is the hero.

Camera is handled by Dinesh Srinivasaa and music by Harijo and BGM by Sabarjan Paul.

We started on a small budget but today it has grown big. We are ready to release, says the director.