Maruti next-gen Ertiga arrives

Posted on by NT Bureau

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has announced launch of the next-gen Ertiga.

‘Powered by an all-new Next-Gen K-series 1.5L Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine with Progressive Smart hybrid technology and driven by an all-new advanced six-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters, the next-gen Ertiga arrives at Arena showrooms in style,’ a company statement said.

‘The launch also marks the tenth anniversary of Maruti Suzuki Ertiga which pioneered and created the compact MPV segment in the country,’ it added.

