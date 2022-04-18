Maayon to hit screens 17 June

Maayon by Double Meaning Productions, starring Sibi Sathyaraj and Tanya Ravichandran in the lead role, after passing a clean ‘U’ certificate without a single cut, will hit the screens on 17 June.

Maayon is a mythological thriller set against the backdrops of an ancient temple in Tamil Nadu.

The others in the star cast include Datho Radha Ravi, K.S. Ravikumar, Bagavathi Perumal (Bucks), Hareesh Peradi, Arash Shah, and others.

The technical crew includes Arun Mozhi Manickam (Screenplay), Ram Prasad (Cinematography), N. Kishore (Director) Ram Pandian-Kondalarao (Editing), Balasubramanian (Art), Billa Jegan (Stunts), Rajakrishnan (Sound Mixing), Arun S Mani-Vishnu PC (Sound Design).