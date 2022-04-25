Kathir to hit screens this month-end

Kathir, helmed by Dhinesh Pazhanivel will be out 29 April. Produced by Dwaraka Studios, the movie has Venkatesh plays the lead role.

Popular Malayalam actress Rajini Chandy plays a prominent role. There is Santosh Prathap in the cast. Bhavya Trika is the heroine.

Kathir has music by Prashanth Pillai, a popular name in Malayalam industry. Jayanth Sethumadhavan cranks the camera while editing is by Deepak Dwarakanath. Karthik Netha and Uma Devi have penned the lyrics.

Says the filmmaker, ‘A youngster from a village comes and settles down in city. He faces a trauma and feels dejected. But a meeting with an old woman changes his thoughts. She proves a point by narrating him her past. What happens then in his life forms the rest.’

Though we have tried to convey a strong message, there are enough commercial moments in the movie to keep audience entertained, he adds.