First look of Sathish from Oh My Ghost out

The makers of the upcoming horror film Oh My Ghost have unveiled the first look of actor Sathish.

The poster was released by actor Arya through his social media accounts.

The Sarpatta Parambarai actor conveyed his best wishes to Sathish for the film’s sucess in his tweet.

The poster reveals that Sathish is playing a character named Bharath in the film. Directed by Yuvan, the film stars Sunny Leone, Yogi Babu and Darsha Gupta in prominent roles.

The film has cinematography by Deepak D Menon of Nizhal-fame while Javed Riaz, who has earlier worked in films like Anbirkiniyal and Maanagaram, will be composing music. Editing is by Ramesh Bharathi of Metro-fame.

OMG marks Sunny’s second film in Tamil after the yet-to-be-released Shero.