Veteran actor Salim Ghouse passes away

Chennai: Veteran actor Salim Ghouse, who was part of several Tamil films including Vetri Vizha, Chinna Gounder and Vettaikaaran apart from Bollywood and other regional films as well, passed away in Mumbai today. He was 70.

He also did a villain role in Mani Ratnam’s film, Thiruda Thiruda.

Salim was a graduate of FTII Pune. During his last years, the veteran actor was busy with his theatre work in Mumbai.

Salim Ghouse’s wife Anita Salim confirmed her husband’s death. She said that after experiencing pain in his chest on Wednesday night, he passed away today due to a cardiac arrest.

He is popularly known for playing Rama, Krishna, Tipu Sultan in Shyam Benegal’s TV Series Bharat Ek Khoj. He has also worked in TV serial Wagle Ki Duniya. He became quite popular due to the TV series Subah.

Ghouse started his acting journey in 1978 with the movie Swarg Narak, following which he featured in films like Chakra (1981), Saaransh (1984), Mohan Joshi Hazir Ho! (1984), and several others.