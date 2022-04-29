Kaathuvakkula Rendu Kadhal – (Movie review)

After a brief interval, Vijay Sethupathi is back with a breezy rom-com entertainer. Directed by Vignesh Shivan, the film has Nayantara and Samantha in the lead roles too. Kingsley, Prabhu form part of the cast. Anirudh scored music.

The movie is all about Rambo (Vijay Sethupathi) who meets Kanmani (Nayanthara) and Khatija (Samantha) and falls in love with both of them. These two lovely ladies come to know that he is two-timing and when they come to know about each other, what happens is something you have to watch on the big screen.

Vinay Sethupathi is at his best in comical. And he uses it to his best in Kaathuvakkula Rendu Kaadhal. Be it romance or humour, he reminds one of his prime in Naanum Rowdy Thaan. Nayantara is sod as Kanmani and plays well to perfection. Samantha as Khathija plays to the gallery. She is cute and bubbly. And oozes glamour too. Kingsley’s comedy works out well. Kingsley, Prabhu and others chip in well.

And three cheers to the director for the one-liners that evokes instant laughter. The star of the film is no doubt Anirudh. His songs and background score fits the theme well.

Though the story of one man falling in love with two women had been told before in Tamil cinema, the movie ends up engaging and entertaining.