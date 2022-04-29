Payanigal Kavanikkavum – (Movie review)

Payanigal Kavanikkavum, a remake of Malayalam hit Vikruthi written by Ajeesh P Thomas, speaks about the perils of mobile phones and social media fad. Directed by Shakthivel Perumalsamy and produced by T Vijaya Raghavendra, it features Vidharth in lead role. Karunakaran, Prem and Lakshmi Priyaa Chandramouli in Supporting roles.

Music Director Shamanth Nag is the composer and S Pandikumar handles the cinematograhpy and editing is by RS Sathishkumar. Vidharth is a deaf and mute person working as a peon in a school. Karunakaran has just returned from the Gulf on leave and is all set to marry a girl, who he was always in love with but never had the courage to express.

Both the individuals meet inside a Kochi Metro compartment in a strange way. Vidharth was sleeping in a seat inside the Metro and thinking he was lying there sloshed, Karunakaran clicks a picture and posts it on a social media group.

The picture becomes viral and soon trolls start appearing about a drunkard lying inside Kochi Metro. But in reality, Vidharth was sleeping as he was tired looking after his hospitalized daughter.

Those who made life hell for Vidharth now turned their attention blaming Sameer and he is in a state of panic from then on. Enters a humanist cop Prem who investigates the case.

Vidharth is the stalk and cheese of the movie. As dumb and speech-impaired man, he pulls it off well. He brings anger, agony and frustration well on screen. Karunakaran aa someone struck with guilt in the film does pull it off well. AndbPrem and Lakshmipriya Chandramouli are apt cast for the movie.

The need to cut down on use of mobiles, losing relationship to gadgets are well explained without being preachy. Though a strong message is conveyed,nowhere it is reachy.

Well done, Shakthivel Perumalsamy.