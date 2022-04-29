Tamilnadu Assembly passes resolution to help SL Tamils

Chennai: The Tamilnadu Legislative Assembly today passed a resolution to assist Sri Lankan Tamils who are hit due to the ongoing economic crisis.

Chief Minister M K Stalin moved the resolution urging the government of India to permit the State to send essential commodities including rice, pulses, dairy products and medicines to Sri Lanka which is facing an economic crisis ‘I urge all parties to extend their support to the resolution,’ he said.

He recalled having taken up the matter already with the Centre but that there was no ‘clear reply’ so far.

The resolution moved by him stated ‘this House insists the Union government to accede to Tamilnadu government’s request and make arrangements and give due permission to send food and essential items to the affected Lankan citizens.’

Speaking in the Assembly, BJP MLA Nainar Nagenthiran said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given several aid and benefits to Sri Lanka.

‘It’s only through the Ministry of External Affairs that things can be sent to Sri Lanka. We welcome the resolution brought by the CM. BJP MLAs are ready to donate our one month salary toward the Sri Lanka crisis,’ he added.

Earlier this month, Stalin had met Modi and requested him to allow the State government to provide humanitarian aid to Sri Lankan Tamils.

Handing over a 14-point charter of demands to the PM, the CM said that many Tamils were fleeing Sri Lanka and coming to the State through the sea route amid the economic crisis in the island nation.