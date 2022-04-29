Sunaina completes Regina’s shoot

Sunainaa will be playing the lead in a film titled Regina. It has now been announced that they have finished the filming of the project. Directed by Domin DSilva, the film marks Sunainaa’s first project as the lead actor.

The film is billed as a thriller that follows a housewife who is pushed into a situation where she has to fight for her. The film will also feature Nivas, Bava Chelladurai and Ananth Nag in supporting roles.

Produced by Sathish Nair through his production house, Yellow Bear Production, the film will release in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam. Sathish will also be composing the music for the film while Pavi K Pavan and Toby John will be handling cinematography and editing, respectively.