Four-member group kills friend, takes selfie in Chennai

Chennai: In a shocking incident, a four-member group bludgeoned and killed their friend in a drunken brawl in the city’s northern suburb of Manali, took a selfie with the body posted in a WhatsApp group, leading to their arrest.

Police said the deceased Ravichandran, an autorickshaw driver, had beaten up his friend Madhan over a petty issue a couple of days back.

On Wednesday night, Madhan and three of his friends invited him for drinks for a patch up during which he was murdered and also took selfies with the body.

Since Ravichandran did not return home that night, his family members searched and found his body in a pool of blood near a playground.

Several wounds were found on the body and his head was bludgeoned with a stone.

Acting on on a complaint from his wife, Avadi Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore formed special teams, who arrested the four member group Friday and sent them for judicial remand.