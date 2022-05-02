DMK always voices for people’s welfare: Stalin

Chennai: Chief Minister and DMK president M K Stalin today said his party always voiced for the welfare of the people, no matter whether it was in power or not.

He said this at an event at DMK headquarters Anna Arivalayam in the city, where members of various political parties enrolled themselves in the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam.

‘I welcome all those who have joined the DMK today. DMK is a people’s movement. Our sole focus should be to work for the welfare of the public,’ he said.

Stalin on Sunday said that his DMK government is for the uplift of the workforce as he extended greetings on the International Labour Day.

Addressing a public function on the occasion, he said that his government was not only extending greetings to the labour force but also working for their upliftment.

‘DMK government stands not only for extending greetings on Labour Day but also stands for the upliftment of the labourers.’

The Chief Minister recalled some of the steps taken by the DMK government in order to promote the welfare of the people in the State.