TN gets Centre’s nod to help Sri Lankan Tamils

Chennai: The Union government has given nod to the Tamilnadu government’s proposal to send aid to people of Sri Lanka, who have been severely affected by the economic crisis in the island nation.

Following this, Chief Minister M K Stalin tonday expressed gratitude to the Centre for allowing humanitarian aid from Tamilnadu to crisis-hit Sri Lanka.

In a tweet, Stalin said, ‘A personal thanks to (External Affairs Minister) S Jaishankar for accepting TN’s request to help the people of Sri Lanka. Am sure that this humane gesture will be greatly welcomed by all and help to improve the warmth and cordiality between nations. Let the goodwill grow in all sphere.’

Jaishankar spoke to Tamilnadu Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu and highlighted that the Sri Lankan government would be open to humanitarian support on a government-to-government basis.