Actor Sivakarthikeyan, who is awaiting the release of his next Don, will be joining hands with filmmaker Venkat Prabhu soon.

Sources say that after Ayalan and his Telugu film with director Anoop, Sivakarthikeyan will kickstart Venkat Prabhu’ film.

Venkat Prabhu meanwhile is busy with a Telugu project starring Nag Chaitanya in the lead role.