Ban on ‘Pattina Pravesam’ sparks row; BJP, RSS to protest Chennai

Chennai : The BJP and RSS in Tamil Nadu have raised objections to DMK government banning ‘Pattina Pravesam’, a ritual of carrying the mutt head of Dharmapuram Adheenam’ in a palanquin and termed it a political move.

In a statement on Thursday, BJP state president K. Annamalai said that there was politics behind the ban and it is also being questioned by the people.

Dharmapuram Adheenam, he said, existed even before the birth of DMK ideology, hence, the party would provide all its support to it.

Notably, on April 27, R. Balaji, Revenue Divisional Officer(RDO), Myladuthurai banned the ritual of carrying the head of the Mutt of the Dharmapuram Adheenam in Myladuthurai district of Tamil Nadu in a silver palanquin