French Prez invited to visit India

Paris: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has invited French President Emmanuel Macron to visit India at the earliest possible opportunity.

Addressing a press briefing at the conclusion of the bilateral and delegation-level talks between Modi and French President Macron, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said that the defence cooperation between the two countries is in line with Atmanirbharta (self-reliance).

India and France are strong strategic partners. President Macron renewed mandates and the conversation between the two leaders allows us to build on the existing strength and success of the India-France strategic partnership, said the Foreign Secretary.

Meanwhile, concluding his three-day jam-packed visit to Europe, Narendra Modi departed for India after his short stay in Paris.

Modi held several high-level engagements with the leadership of Germany, Denmark and France, during the course of his visit, while also interacting with the Indian diaspora in all three countries.

The Prime Minister also held interactions with the business leaders in Germany and Denmark during the course of his visit.

Modi arrived in Berlin on Monday where he held bilateral discussions with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, before participating in the sixth India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations.

The Prime Minister said the Inter-Governmental Consultations were productive.