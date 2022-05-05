Modi to go to Nepal 16 May

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set for another foreign visit.

But this time it’s just across the border to the neighbouring country of Nepal, and only for a few hours.

On May 16, he will make a brief visit to Lumbini, the birthplace of Gautam Buddha.

According to Nepal Prime Minister’s Press advisor Anil Pariyar, PM Modi will visit the Himalayan nation at the invitation of his Nepalese counterpart Sher Bahadur Deuba.

During the hour-long trip, Prime Minister Modi will pay a brief visit to Lumbini in western Nepal on the occasion of Buddha Purnima, Lord Buddha’s birth anniversary, the official said.

It will be Prime Minister Modi’s first Nepal visit after his re-election in 2019.

Prime Minister Deuba is also scheduled to participate in the programme along with his Indian counterpart. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, however, is yet to make an official announcement about the visit.