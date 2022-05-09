Don will be a good watch, says SK

Come 13 May, Sivakarthikeyan starrer Don will be out. Don stars Sivakarthikeyan, Priyanka Mohan, SJ Suryah, Soori, Samuthirakani, Bala Saravanan, Shivangi among others.

Directed by debutant Cibi Chakravarthy and produced bby Lyca in association with SK Productions, it is released by Red Giant Movies.

Speaking at a pre-release event, Sivakarthikeyan said the movie has come good and audience will love it. The whole team have given their best, he added.

Sivakarthikeyan thanked the Tamil audience for giving great support to many theatrical releases post the pandemic spread, and hopes they continue the same for Don.

Sivakarthikeyan has also assured us that Don will be a complete package, and it’s about a life journey of a youngster.

Meanwhile, Don has cleared the CBFC exams with a clean U.

The music for the movie is composed by Anirudh Ravichander and three singles from the movie have already been released; it has garnered over a million views on YouTube.